Chicago woman arrested a week after three men shot on Northwest Side

The Brief A 27-year-old Chicago woman was arrested this week in connection with a shooting that injured three men. The shooting happened April 12 when she allegedly fired at the group from a distance. One of the victims was hospitalized in critical condition.



A Chicago woman is facing six felony charges after allegedly shooting three men earlier this month on the city’s Northwest Side.

What we know:

Isathia Perez, 27, was arrested Tuesday in the 4700 block of West Division Street in the West Humboldt Park neighborhood.

Police said around 2:47 a.m. on April 12, three men were standing outside in the 2900 block of West Irving Park Road in Albany Park when Perez fired shots at them from a distance.

Isathia Perez | CPD

A 37-year-old suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the body and was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital in critical condition, according to police.

A 31-year-old was shot in the right calf and taken to St. Francis Hospital in fair condition. A 38-year-old was shot in the leg and taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital in fair condition.

Perez faces the following felony charges:

One felony count of attempted first-degree murder.

Three felony counts of aggravated battery involving the discharge of a firearm.

One felony count of aggravated unlawful use/possession of a weapon.

One felony count of aggravated discharge of a firearm into an occupied vehicle.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear what led up to the shooting and why Perez allegedly opened fire on the group.

What's next:

Perez is due in court for a detention hearing on Thursday.