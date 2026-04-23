Chicago woman arrested a week after three men shot on Northwest Side
CHICAGO - A Chicago woman is facing six felony charges after allegedly shooting three men earlier this month on the city’s Northwest Side.
What we know:
Isathia Perez, 27, was arrested Tuesday in the 4700 block of West Division Street in the West Humboldt Park neighborhood.
Police said around 2:47 a.m. on April 12, three men were standing outside in the 2900 block of West Irving Park Road in Albany Park when Perez fired shots at them from a distance.
Isathia Perez | CPD
A 37-year-old suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the body and was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital in critical condition, according to police.
A 31-year-old was shot in the right calf and taken to St. Francis Hospital in fair condition. A 38-year-old was shot in the leg and taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital in fair condition.
Perez faces the following felony charges:
- One felony count of attempted first-degree murder.
- Three felony counts of aggravated battery involving the discharge of a firearm.
- One felony count of aggravated unlawful use/possession of a weapon.
- One felony count of aggravated discharge of a firearm into an occupied vehicle.
What we don't know:
It remains unclear what led up to the shooting and why Perez allegedly opened fire on the group.
What's next:
Perez is due in court for a detention hearing on Thursday.
The Source: The information in this story came from the Chicago Police Department.