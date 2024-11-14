Chicago Bears place Jaquan Brisker on injured reserve

The Chicago Bears will be without a starting member of their defense for a while longer this season.

The team placed Jaquan Brisker on injured reserve Thursday. He has been in concussion protocol since Week 5.

This was Brisker's third diagnosed concussion in three years.

Bears head coach Matt Eberflus ruled Brisker out for Sunday's game against Green Bay on Wednesday.

Brisker has recorded 40 tackles, one sack, one interception, a forced fumble and two pass breakups in five games this season.

Brisker entered concussion protocol after the Bears' 36-10 win over the Panthers. He suffered the concussion on a hit where he jarred Panthers' tight end Tommy Tremble and forced a fumble.

Tremble has also been out since that hit.

Brisker closed out a Week 4 win over the Los Angeles Rams with an interception in the fourth quarter.

In his place, Elijah Hicks has started every game since Week 6's London game against Jacksonville. In the near future, it's looking like Hicks will assume that starting role, perhaps for the rest of the season.