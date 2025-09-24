Chicago Bears QB Caleb Williams earns NFC Offensive Player of the Week

Caleb Williams has his first accolade as a Chicago Bears quarterback.

Williams was named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week for Week 3, after the Bears beat down the Dallas Cowboys.

What we know:

Williams' game vs. Dallas was easily the best of his young career.

He matched his career high with a four-touchdown day, tearing into the Cowboys' defense led by former head coach Matt Eberflus.

In the 34-17 win over Dallas, Williams completed 19 of his 28 passes for 298 yards and his four touchdowns with a passer rating of 142.6. He did not throw an interception and was not sacked once. The offense didn't turn the ball over either.

"It builds the confidence to go out and have the game like we had today," Williams said after the game on Sunday. "The consistency and things like that, that becomes a thing when you have a day like today and then you can come back and do it again and again."

By the numbers:

Through three weeks of the NFL season, Williams is among some of the best passers statistically in the league.

He's currently tied with Jared Goff and Aaron Rodgers for second in the league with seven touchdown passes. He has a passer rating of 107.6. He's got the 11th most passing yards in the NFL, too.

"He saw when he plays on time, he's trusting the hitches within his drops, we can be an explosive offense that way," Bears head coach Ben Johnson said on Monday. "There's a lot of ways that Caleb Williams can hurt you and like I said, when we have pass protection like we had yesterday, that certainly helps."