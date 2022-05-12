Chicago Bears release schedule for 2022, kick off season at home against 49ers
CHICAGO - The Chicago Bears have released their full schedule for the 2022 season.
The Bears open up the season at Soldier Field against the 49ers.
The full schedule is below:
- Sunday, Sept. 11: vs. 49ers in Chicago @ Noon
- Sunday, Sept. 18: vs. Packers in Green Bay @ 7:20 p.m.
- Sunday, Sept. 25: vs. Texans in Chicago @ Noon
- Sunday, Oct. 2: vs. Giants in New York @ Noon
- Sunday, Oct. 9: vs. Vikings in Minnesota @ Noon
- Thursday, Oct. 13: vs. Commanders in Chicago @ 7:15 p.m.
- Monday, Oct. 24: vs. Patriots in New England @ 7:15 p.m.
- Sunday, Oct. 30: vs. Cowboys in Dallas @ Noon
- Sunday, Nov. 6: vs. Dolphins in Chicago @ Noon
- Sunday, Nov. 13: vs. Lions in Chicago @ Noon
- Sunday, Nov. 20: vs Falcons in Atlanta @ Noon
- Sunday, Nov. 27: vs. Jets in New York @ Noon
- Sunday, Dec. 4: vs. Packers in Chicago @ Noon
- BYE WEEK
- Sunday, Dec. 18: vs. Eagles in Chicago @ Noon
- Saturday, Dec. 24: vs. Bills in Chicago @ Noon
- Sunday, Jan. 1: vs. Lions in Detroit @ Noon
- Saturday/Sunday, Jan. 7/8: vs. Vikings in Chicago @ TBD
The Super Bowl this year will be held on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023.
Single-game tickets go on sale through Ticketmaster on Thursday, May 12 at 8:30 p.m. Chicago time.