Chicago Bears reportedly agree to terms with RB D'Andre Swift: What it means for the Bears

The free agency negotiating period is open, and the Chicago Bears took less than a half hour to strike their first deal.

According to NFL Network, the Bears and running back D'Andre Swift have agreed to terms on a three-year deal that brings the running back to Chicago.

Swift's deal is worth $24 million, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Swift is reportedly getting $16.5 million in his first two years of the deal, which averages $8.25 million in the first two seasons.

The deal will become official on the first day of the new league year on March 13.

Swift will return to the NFC North. He was originally drafted out of Georgia in the 2020 NFL Draft by the Detroit Lions. Swift was traded from Detroit to Philadelphia last offseason.

Swift had a career year with the Eagles in 2023, too. He carried the ball 229 times for 1,049 yards and five touchdowns. Swift was named to the 2023 Pro Bowl.

Swift is the second free agent the Bears have added. On Sunday, the Bears agreed to terms with former Eagles safety Kevin Byard.

What Swift's signing means

The Bears were rumored to be players for a running back in free agency. Those rumors came true Monday.

This means, first and foremost, the Bears will have an established running back room in Swift, Roschon Johnson and Kahlil Herbert.

However, this also means the Bears weren't sold on a running back room that featured Herbert and Johnson.

Johnson and Herbert both missed games with injury, but when they played they left a lot to be desired as pass blockers. The two brought two different running styles, but Swift's signing is an investment to solidify the running back room.

Bears general manager Ryan Poles identified the running back room as a position Chicago needed to improve at. He nearly found a solution almost immediately.

Poles also didn't break the bank to land Swift. The Bears' contract with Swift is worth $24 million, which is the same amount the Tennessee Titans have agreed to terms with Cowboys free agent running back Tony Pollard.

Instead of spending a large sum of money for Josh Jacobs, Derrick Henry or Saquon Barkley, the Bears opt for a player they feel fits offensive coordinator Shane Waldron's offense.