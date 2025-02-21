Chicago Bears to reportedly release tight end Gerald Everett in cost-saving move

The Chicago Bears are reportedly moving on from one of their free agent signings from last season after just one year with the team.

Tight end Gerald Everett was told the Bears are moving on from him in a cost-saving move, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

What this means for the Chicago Bears

The move will free up $5.5 million in salary cap space for the Bears. With the move, the Bears now have $69.4 million in available cap space this offseason.

Everett posted a goodbye to Chicago on X.

"Chicago, it was brief and a learning experience," Everett wrote on X, "but i appreciate the love the city and the team showed me!"

SportsTrust Advisors, Everett's agency, did not comment on the report nor Everett's post on X.

Everett was a player the Bears signed after hiring Shane Waldron as offensive coordinator. He signed a two-year, $12 million deal in March with the Bears.

Everett had worked with Waldron before in Seattle and Los Angeles, but never fit in with the Bears behind Cole Kmet.

In his lone season in Chicago, Everett caught eight passes on 13 targets for 36 yards. He did not score a touchdown.

"Looking forward to the next chapter," Everett said. "On to the next!

What we don't know

This might potentially be one of a few moves the Bears make this offseason to try and expand their existing cap space.

Before releasing Everett, the Bears had about $63 million in available cap space. In saving $5.5 million, that figure rises past $69 million. This would help in the Bears' pursuit of top-tier free agent offensive linemen.

Other veterans, like interior lineman Ryan Bates, would also save the Bears in cap space if they're cut this offseason. Bates, specifically, would save the Bears $4 million in cap space if he was released with a post-June 1 designation.

Free agency begins on March 10. More of these moves will most likely come to light soon with the NFL Combine approaching.