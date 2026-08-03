Chicago Bears safety Coby Bryant reportedly to miss 2 months after practice injury

Chicago Bears' starting safety Coby Bryant was carted off the practice field during Monday's training camp practices, and plenty feared the worst.

While Bryant won't be out for the season, he will miss some time according to reports.

What we know:

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Bryant is expected to be sidelined for eight to 10 weeks after suffering an injury in Monday's practice.

ESPN is reporting Bryant suffered a hyperextended knee, bone bruise and a small fracture during team drills. He reportedly does not need surgery.

Bryant signed a three-year deal with the Bears worth $40 million in free agency this offseason, coming over from Seattle where he won a Super Bowl.

He was expected to be a leader on the field and off the field for the Bears this season. His Bears' debut will just take a little longer than anticipated.

"He knows what good football and bad football looks like," Bears head coach Ben Johnson said. "He just came from a Super Bowl winning team. I think there's a premium on that experience. I think it easily resonates with all the guys in the locker room."

What we don't know:

While the Chicago Bears' defense took a massive blow on Monday, the good news is that Bryant will be back at some point in the 2026 season.

Bryant will miss two months of action, meaning he'll miss the rest of training camp and at least the first month of the regular season. He'll be back at some point, which is reassuring for a team that lauded his presence early on in training camp.

"I think it epitomizes the way that we want to play the game," Bears' defensive coordinator Dennis Allen said. "He plays fast. He plays violent. He's smart. He's instinctive. He just does a lot of really good things. He was an impressive guy to watch on tape. And I think when you watched him on their defense, I thought his play demeanor was contagious. That's kind of what I'm hoping that he brings, and I believe he will bring that type of mindset, to our team."

However, the added affect of Bryant's injury means the Bears are extremely thin in their secondary.

Nickel cornerback Kyler Gordon is out indefinitely with a calf injury, which is why free agent addition Cam Lewis was playing in the nickel in Gordon's place.

Now, Lewis will move into the free safety spot where Bryant is. Reserve defensive back Jaylon Jones will move into the nickel cornerback spot.

This is the second year in a row the Bears will need a plan to fill time in their secondary. They did so last year with Nahshon Wright when Jaylon Johnson missed the entirety of training camp, and the Bears coached Wright into a Pro Bowl player.

The Bears will need to do that now for Gordon and, now, for Bryant.