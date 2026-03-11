Chicago Bears to sign Jedrick Wills Jr. in NFL Free Agency: What it means for the team

The Chicago Bears have added to their left tackle competition.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Bears are signing offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. to a one-year deal. The former Browns' first-round pick will get a chance to restart his NFL career in Chicago.

Here's what it means for the Bears.

What we know:

Wills was the 10th overall pick by the Cleveland Browns in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Alabama.

He started 57 of the 58 games he's played for Cleveland, and was a member of the PFWA All-Rookie team.

However, Wills has only played 13 total games in the last two seasons he played in 2023 and 2024. He didn't play in the 2025 NFL season, deciding to sit the season out in order to get completely healthy.

He'll have a one-year prove-it deal to show his body back to the NFL standard. That will come in Chicago, where the Bears have now added to the left tackle competition.

The Bears are expecting to be without Ozzy Trapilo for most of the 2026 season after he suffered a torn patellar tendon. He took over the starting left tackle job due to injuries to Theo Benedet and Braxton Jones, then never gave it back.

With Trapilo being out for most of the year, the Bears will need to find a way to fill the void either in the short-term or the long-term.

"We were really bummed to see Ozzy get hurt," former Bears center Drew Dalman said on Jan. 12. "Just a great guy and great teammate and player that showed up every day ready to go. It's unbelievably hard to step in as a rookie and play particularly at left tackle. And so, just him handling that I feel like was a really good piece for the O-line, and good for the culture. And so, I think we will obviously expect the same from whoever steps in and all that. Just bummed for him."

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 01: Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. #71 of the Cleveland Browns runs on the field during player introductions prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns Stadium on October 01, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Wills is now another piece to that competition puzzle.

The Bears agreed to a one-year deal with Jones before free agency began, and Benedet signed a one-year deal as an exclusive rights free agent. Wills will join the fray as a reclamation project for offensive line coach Dan Roushar.

If Wills can get back to the level he played at in his first few years in the league, there's a chance he could win the starting left tackle job.

What's next:

Last offseason, the Bears started with Jones and Trapilo battling for the left tackle job. Trapilo moved back to the right side later in the preseason, then Benedet entered the battle at left tackle.

Trapilo eventually moved back to left tackle when Benedet and Jones were injured.

All this to say, the Bears have made their left tackle battle fluid before. It wouldn't be surprising to see them do that again, especially with the NFL Draft on the horizon.

The Bears will most likely take that left tackle position battle through training camp and into the preseason when they can see some real game reps with the players they have on their roster. It's what coach Ben Johnson did last season, and it's fair to assume he could try the same approach with a relatively similar situation.

Wills will have the offseason programs to prove he's on the right track, however. It all starts there for him.