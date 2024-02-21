Expand / Collapse search

Steve 'Mongo' McMichael to return home Thursday after stay in the ICU

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Bears
FOX 32 Chicago

Wife of Steve 'Mongo' McMichael speaks out after his recent hospitalization

The family of Steve "Mongo" McMichael on Friday provided an update on the Chicago Bears legend's condition after he was admitted to the intensive care unit the day before.

CHICAGO, Ill. - Steve "Mongo" McMichael and his family got some good news Wednesday evening.

The recently inducted NFL Hall of Famer is expected to return home after being admitted to the ICU last week, according to his spokesperson.

"Steve McMichael is expected to be released from the hospital tomorrow and return home," McMichael's spokesperson Betsy Shepherd said in a statement. "The family thanks everyone for their continued support and prayers."

McMichael was admitted to the ICU  on Feb. 15 for a urinary tract infection. His family said on Feb. 18 that his condition was improving.

The former Bears legend has been battling Lou Gehrig's disease, or ALS, since he was diagnosed in 2021.

Mongo's family was hoping to have him released on Tuesday. He'll officially be home two days after that.

"We hope to have him home on Tuesday with IV antibiotics. He’s one tough guy. He’s Mongo and his DNA is different!" His wife Mitsy said in a statement.

Related

Former Bear Steve 'Mongo' McMichael reacts to Hall of Fame induction
article

Former Bear Steve 'Mongo' McMichael reacts to Hall of Fame induction

It was an exceptional moment for Chicago Bears legend Steve "Mongo" McMichael as the official word of his induction into the Hall of Fame was announced Thursday night.


 