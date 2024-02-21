Steve 'Mongo' McMichael to return home Thursday after stay in the ICU

Steve "Mongo" McMichael and his family got some good news Wednesday evening.

The recently inducted NFL Hall of Famer is expected to return home after being admitted to the ICU last week, according to his spokesperson.

"Steve McMichael is expected to be released from the hospital tomorrow and return home," McMichael's spokesperson Betsy Shepherd said in a statement. "The family thanks everyone for their continued support and prayers."

McMichael was admitted to the ICU on Feb. 15 for a urinary tract infection. His family said on Feb. 18 that his condition was improving.

The former Bears legend has been battling Lou Gehrig's disease, or ALS, since he was diagnosed in 2021.

Mongo's family was hoping to have him released on Tuesday. He'll officially be home two days after that.

"We hope to have him home on Tuesday with IV antibiotics. He’s one tough guy. He’s Mongo and his DNA is different!" His wife Mitsy said in a statement.

Related article



