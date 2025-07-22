Your Chicago Bears 'need to know' for training camp

The Brief Chicago Bears training camp begins Wednesday at Halas Hall in Lake Forest. Several practices are open to the public, but tickets—though free—have already sold out. Position battles to watch include left tackle and defensive end, with young players vying for starting roles.



Chicago Bears training camp begins Wednesday in Lake Forest, with plenty of storylines to follow and fans eager to catch a glimpse—if they scored tickets in time.

What we know:

The 2025 training camp will be held at Halas Hall, with practices scheduled through Aug. 20.

Several sessions, including two joint practices with the Dolphins and Bills, are open to the public. However, tickets—made available for free starting July 9—have already sold out.

LAKE FOREST, ILLINOIS - JUNE 04: Caleb Williams #18 of the Chicago Bears looks on during Chicago Bears OTA Offseason Workout at Halas Hall on June 04, 2025 in Lake Forest, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Here's a look at the schedule that's open to the public

July 25 (8:30 a.m.)

July 26 (8:30 a.m.)

July 29 (8:30 a.m.)

July 30 (8:30 a.m.)

July 31 (8:30 a.m.)

August 2 (8:30 a.m.)

August 3 (Family Fest)

August 7 (11 a.m.)

August 8 (10:30 a.m., joint practice with Dolphins)

August 13 (12:30 p.m.)

August 14 (11 a.m.)

August 15 (10:30 a.m., joint practice with Bills)

Offensive line competition

What to watch:

With starting left tackle Braxton Jones still recovering from a broken fibula, the Bears have a key battle unfolding on the offensive line.

Kiran Amegadjie, entering his second year after being drafted in the third round in 2024, is competing with rookie Ozzy Trapilo, a second-round pick. Coaches are expected to give both players significant reps early in camp.

Defensive edge depth

The Bears also have an open competition for snaps at defensive end.

Second-year edge rusher Austin Booker, who showed flashes last season, is trying to earn more playing time. He’s competing with Daniel Hardy, a more experienced player best known for a punt block against the Titans in Week 1 of last season.