Chicago Bears training camp: Takeaways and standout players from Family Fest at Solider Field

Sunday was a game day simulation for the Chicago Bears, as they’re now one week away from their first preseason game against the Miami Dolphins.

In preparation for that, the Bears stayed in their team hotel downtown and got ready as they normally would for a game day in the regular season. That stoked different emotions for Sunday’s practice, which was the 10th training camp practice of the preseason.

Here are our takeaways and standout players from Sunday’s practice at the Bears’ Family Fest practice at Soldier Field.

Family Fest Takeaways

Offense brought back the ‘Sloppiness’

Caleb Williams has been shaky with his timing so far in training camp. That returned Sunday.

When the first-team offense was on the field, the Bears were flagged for three delay of game penalties. The offense got out of the huddle and lined up, but Williams just couldn’t get the motions and pre-snap reads complete in time before the play clock ran out.

Sunday’s practice was the first in a few days where delay of game penalties were a consistent issue. It was also the first practice in a while, Johnson thought it was sloppier than most.

Tight end Cole Kmet said part of it might have been because the practice felt like a true preseason game atmosphere, which evoked some nerves in the younger players. That’s something Kmet said needs to be fixed by next week’s preseason game vs. Miami, and Sunday went a long way in cleansing those nerves.

The offense did stage some positive plays, and left the field on a positive note after the first-team offense scored a touchdown on its final drive of practice. There was a misdirection play earlier that was executed perfectly for a 25-yard touchdown to Cole Kmet, too.

But, Johnson was still very matter-of-fact when describing the sloppiness.

"I've mentioned a couple times that whether we're making the same mistake twice or not, and I felt like I saw that a couple times today," Johnson said. "I know the saturation level that has gotten there with these guys, they’re pretty filled up to the brim with information. But, at the same time, the installs are slowing down so we do expect the execution to be a little bit cleaner as we go from here on out."

Specifically, Johnson was point-blank about the delay of game penalties.

"It showed up more today than it has in practice," Johnson said. "This was more like a real game, and if it continues like that, we're not going to win any games."

Ben Johnson’s circle of trust

Johnson’s offense is coming together for the Bears, perhaps a bit slower than he would have hoped.

However, just like defensive coordinator Dennis Allen’s initiation fee of 40 up-downs, execution in Johnson’s offense is his initiation fee. After practice on Sunday, he explained who has earned the right to be in his circle of trust.

"I think Cole Kmet, I think DJ Moore, I think Rome Odunze," Johnson said. "Those are the three that stand out to me first and foremost. I think OZ's (Olamide Zaccheus) doing a great job of being where he is supposed to be and he's being a professional about it."

After just two weeks into training camp, there could be more players who earn the right to be a player that Johnson trusts.

They need to be players that play smart and execute consistently.

"The rookies, they're still learning, they're still growing and they just haven't been out there enough to earn that trust yet," Johnson said. "I would say throughout the course of spring and camp so far, those are the four that I’d bring up first."

Defensive backs continue aggressive trend in training camp

Defensive coordinator Dennis Allen has made it clear that his defense is going to be aggressive. That’s been the case so far in training camp.

On Sunday, the Bears’ defensive backs continued that trend. Tyrique Stevenson continues to undercut routes in short-yard pass situations. There was also a double-safety blitz on a third-and-goal situation from the seven-yard line where pressure from Kevin Byard and Jaquan Brisker resulted in an incompletion and ended the first-team offense’s drill.

This can go hand in hand with the revamped trenches, too. If the defensive line can create pressure plays consistently and force quarterbacks to test the press-man scheme in the secondary, it could lead to turnovers in the secondary.

It helps that most of the Bears’ first-team defense is back and healthy. Aside from Jaylon Johnson, who might miss most of training camp, the Bears’ secondary of Stevenson, Brisker and Byard have been performing well. Brisker, especially, is making up for lost time after his 2024 season was cut short.

"Brisk is constant energy at all times," linebacker TJ Edwards said. "Practice is at 8:30 in the morning, so he's already out at 8 a.m. screaming, getting ready and doing all that. That’s what you need, and you need a guy like that. He, obviously in terms of physicality and what he brings, he's a great impacting force in that way."

Quick notes

Kiran Amegadjie, Bill Murray, Ricky Stromberg and Miles Boykin did not practice at Family Fest on Sunday. Starting right guard Jonah Jackson warmed up, but guard Ryan Bates took first-team reps at right guard.

Ozzy Trapilo and Braxton Jones split reps at left tackle, but Trapilo got majority of the reps at left tackle.

Family Fest Standout Players

JP Richardson:

Another day, another standout day for the undrafted receiver out of TCU.

Richardson, with the third-team offense, ran a route over the middle of an 11-on-11 team drill and caught a laser pass from Tyson Bagent. Richardson promptly took the catch and raced 50 yards to the end zone for a touchdown.

Montez Sweat:

Sweat is getting into a groove in training camp, where he’s creating consistent pressure and putting the offense in positions where plays become broken or players need to make great plays in get around him during practice.

That was the case on Sunday. Sweat was active with the first-team defense in 11-on-11 and it’s a reminder of how good he can be rushing the passer.

Grady Jarrett:

One specific rep, Jarrett showed how impactful he can be at the three-technique. He burst through the line of scrimmage to force a negative play on a run.

His combination of power, athleticism and size emerge as a stout compliment to Sweat.

Gervon Dexter Sr.:

Not to be outdone by Jarrett, Dexter emerged in a drill where the offense was backed up on its one-yard line. The play was a simple run to the left to create space. Dexter punched through the offensive line and forced a safety.

Kyle Monangai:

There was a quick moment where the rookie took a pitch and went the wrong way. Johnson laughed that off, because Monangai bounced back after that.

He was with the first-team offense in 11-on-11 drills where he churned out yards, converted first downs and scored touchdowns. Monangai has slowly become a player that Johnson isn’t afraid to test with the first-team offense.