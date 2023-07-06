Chicago Bears training camp tickets now available for fans

The wait is finally over for Chicago Bears fans who have been eagerly waiting for the opportunity to watch their favorite team in action.

Tickets for Bears training camp are now available, and the best part is that they are free of charge. However, it's important to note that the tickets are for general admission and can only be accessed through the Ticketmaster mobile app.

There are a total of nine practice sessions open to the public, starting from the last weekend of July and concluding on August 8th through the 10th. This is a great chance for fans to catch a glimpse of Justin Fields, the 10 new draft picks, and the rest of the team as they prepare for the upcoming season.

In other sports news, make sure to tune in to FOX 32 All-Star Live on Tuesday, broadcasting live from Seattle at 5:30 PM. Join hosts Lou Canellis and Cassie Carlson as they engage in conversations with Cubs All-Stars Marcus Stroman, Justin Steele, and Dansby Swanson, along with the White Sox's own Luis Robert Junior.

Following the show, don't miss the highly anticipated 2023 Major League Baseball All-Star Game. It's all happening right here on FOX 32.