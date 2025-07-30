Chicago Bears training camp: Where the defense stands for Dennis Allen in Week 2 of camp

Dennis Allen and Ben Johnson align on a specific line of thinking as Chicago Bears coaches.

Things are looking up considering where the team was in Phase One back in the spring.

"Still got a long ways to go," Allen said.

However, there have been some key developments along the way.

Standouts:

So far in practices, the first-team pass rush has been making life difficult for the first-team offense. Montez Sweat had a productive Wednesday, while Dayo Odeynigbo and Grady Jarrett also made plays and created pressure.

Allen was adamant the Bears couldn't rely on just their starting players, though.

"I've said this before, that the NFL is a backup league, which means this: it means at some point your backup players are going to have to go in and play," Allen said.

With this line of thinking, the Bears will have to have their back-up players ready to play when needed.

Allen has said free agent signer Tanoh Kpassagnon has been a player who has been a positive addition to the pass rush. The two worked when Allen was the head coach in New Orleans.

Allen also echoed Johnson when he mentioned Dominique Robinson, as Johnson praised Robinson during mandatory minicamp.

"Dom Robinson's a guy that's improved a lot from where I saw him on tape last year to what I'm seeing right now," Allen said.

Right now, linebacker Noah Sewell has been the third linebacker behind Tremaine Edmunds and TJ Edwards, but so far rookie Ruben Hyppolyte II has also made his presence known when he gets his chances on the field and in meeting rooms.

"He's locked in each and everyday," Edmunds said. "When he gets out there on the field, you can feel him: the speed and tenacity."

Allen has been clear there aren't any expectations at this point. The team wants to see how the players compete and learn the defense. The time to properly evaluate the competition comes later.

"With all of these guys, we're going to temper our evaluations a little bit and we're going to get into a little bit more live action and just let this competition play out," Allen said.

No. 2 corner:

One part of the defense the team needs to figure out is the second starting cornerback position.

Jaylon Johnson has the top spot. He's still on the non-football injury list with a leg injury, and remains there until further notice.

Opposite Johnson will be decided in camp. Allen said the No. 2 corner spot is "completely up for grabs."

"Saw some different guys out there with the ones," Allen said. "That's how you develop the very best defense you can."

So far, the three players who have emerged for the No. 2 cornerback spot are Tyrique Stevenson, Nick McCloud and Nashon Wright. With Johnson out, Wright has taken plenty of first-team reps and has looked the part.

But, McCloud is in the mix because of how he's performed from the spring until now.

"A guy that's really kind of stood out to me in the last few days: Nick McCloud," Allen said. "Here's a guy that, in the spring, I wasn't sure exactly what he was going to be. But, he's come back in great shape. He understands the defense. He's doing all the things that Al's coaching him to do, which is allowing him to be successful."

This competition will carry on through camp, where the joint practices and preseason games will serve as benchmarks.

After that, Allen will rely on all the data points he has.

"Let the tape make the decision," Allen said.