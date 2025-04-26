Chicago Bears undrafted free agent tracker: Who's signing with the Bears after the draft?

The 2025 NFL Draft has come to an end.

But, that's not all she wrote for the Chicago Bears. General manager Ryan Poles and the front office still have some work to do.

Follow along here as we track the undrafted free agents who are signing with the Chicago Bears.

Chicago Bears Undrafted Free Agent Tracker

Major Burns, S - LSU

According to the NFL Network, LSU safety Major Burns signed with the Bears.

Power Echols, LB - North Carolina

NFL Network is reporting the Bears are signing North Carolina linebacker Power Echols.

JP Richardson, WR - TCU

According to the Chicago Tribune, the Bears are expected to ink TCU receiver JP Richardson.

Jonathan Kim, K - Michigan State

According to 247Sports, the Bears are signing Michigan State kicker Jonathan Kim.

Other notable signings

Northwestern WR AJ Henning

The Wildcats' star playmaker is signing with the Miami Dolphins, according to ESPN.

This story will be updated