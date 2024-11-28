Chicago Bears vs. Detroit Lions: Live scores and updates from Thanksgiving Day

The Chicago Bears are playing some Turkey Day football again.

The Bears and Lions have played 19 times on Thanksgiving Day. Today marks Game No. 20.

Follow along with us here as the Bears take on the NFC North-leading Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving Day.

Chicago Bears vs. Detroit Lions live updates

Chicago Bears keys to the game

1. Create turnovers

And we don't mean the apple kind. The Bears forced seven turnovers in two games against the Lions last year. That led to a win at Soldier Field and a lead with five minutes left in the game at Ford Field. The Bears need to make dynamic plays on defense again.

2. Get after Jared Goff

The Bears' pass rush reset last weekend against Minnesota. That paid off with three sacks and plenty of pressure on Sam Darnold. The Bears need to accomplish this if they want to make key No. 1 easier to accomplish.

3. Don't let the Lions win in multiple phases

The Lions could be the best team in the NFL. They earned that by playing great football on offense, defense and special teams. If the Bears want to win today, they'll need to win in more than one phase of the game.

Remember when…

In 1980, the Bears and Lions played a thriller on Thanksgiving Day. The Bears, led by quarterback Vince Evans, rallied from a 17-3 fourth quarter deficit to force overtime. That's when Dave Williams returned the opening kick off in overtime 95 yards for a touchdown to give the Bears a 23-17 win over the Lions.

How to watch the Chicago Bears vs. Detroit Lions

Chicago Bears vs. Detroit Lions: Storylines to watch

Bears Blitz: Previewing Bears-Lions