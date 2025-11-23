Chicago Bears vs. Pittsburgh Steelers: Live scores and updates from Week 12

The Bears won't have to face their boogeyman in Week 12.

The Chicago Bears host the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, where the Steelers' starting quarterback will not play against a short-handed Bears' defense.

Follow along with us for scoring plays and live updates from the Bears' Week 12 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Soldier Field.

Chicago Bears vs. Pittsburgh Steelers: Live scores and updates

Bears inactives - Trapilo will start

LB T.J. Edwards

LB Noah Sewell

LT Theo Benedet

RB Travis Homer

DT Jonathan Ford

QB Case Keenum (3rd QB)

WR Jahdae Walker

The Bears will move on to their third-string left tackle vs. the vaunted Steelers' pass rush. That will be rookie Ozzy Trapilo in his first-career start for the Bears. Braxton Jones, the second-string left tackle, is on injured reserve.

Steelers inactives

Aaron Rodgers

Alex Highsmith

Andrus Peat

Brodric Martin-Rhodes

Logan Lee

Rodgers is officially inactive.

Aaron Rodgers is OUT

The Bears will not see Aaron Rodgers after all.

According to NFL Networks' Ian Rapoport, the long-time Bears boogeyman will NOT play on Sunday.

Mason Rudolph will start for the Steelers at quarterback.

Pregame

The question everyone is wondering is will Aaron Rodgers play?

Before the game, he took a lap around Soldier Field. He even gave a few cameras the middle finger, according to ESPN's Dan Graziano.

Time will tell if he plays.

The Bears will await the status of left tackle Theo Benedet, who was a limited participant in Thursday's and Friday's practices. The Bears activated offensive lineman Jordan McFadden from the practice squad on Saturday, which was a sign Benedet's status was up in the air. If Benedet can't go, second-round pick Ozzy Trapilo will most likely make his first-career start.

Bears are extremely short-handed at LB on Sunday

Why can't teams kill the Chicago Bears?

How Aaron Rodgers' influence is all over Soldier Field