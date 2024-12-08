Chicago Bears vs. San Francisco 49ers: Live scores and updates from Week 14

The Chicago Bears have a chance to get back on track with a new head coach.

Thomas Brown makes his interim head coaching debut for Chicago as the Bears try to steal on on the road against a banged up 49ers squad.

Follow along with us here as the Bears take on 49ers in Santa Clara, California.

Chicago Bears vs. San Francisco 49ers live updates

Chicago Bears keys to the game

1. Take advantage of the situation

The 49ers will be without Trent Williams, Brandon Aiyuk, Christian McCaffrey and Nick Bosa on Sunday. Without those players, the Bears have a chance to take advantage.

2. Get after Brock Purdy

Purdy missed a game earlier this season due to injury. Pressuring him with aggressive blitzes and forcing him to throw on the run would be key to winning a game on the road.

3. Get the Williams-Odunze connection cooking

With DJ Moore nursing a quad injury, the Bears might need to look somewhere else for offensive production. It's a perfect time for the Odunze-Williams connection to flourish, especially when we've seen it flourish before.

Remember when…

The Bears last played San Francisco in 2022, in Matt Eberflus' first game as the Chicago Bears head coach. The Bears outlasted the Niners in a monsoon with starting quarterback Justin Field, a defense led by middle linebacker Roquan Smith and plenty of hope with a new head coach. The Bears, again, face San Francisco with a head coach coaching his first-career game.

How to watch the Chicago Bears vs. San Francisco 49ers

