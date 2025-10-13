Chicago Bears vs. Washington Commanders: Live scores and updates from Monday Night Football in Week 6

This one has been circled on the Chicago Bears' calendar for nearly a year.

The Bears travel to Washington, hoping to beat a Commanders team that stunned them with a walk-off Hail Mary last season.

Follow along for live updates as the Bears look to get primetime revenge against the Washington Commanders on Monday Night Football.

Bears vs. Commanders: Scores and Live updates

3rd Quarter - Bears add a field goal, but could have had more

The Bears had a touchdown taken off the board due to an illegal formation, but Moody hits his third field goal of the game to extend the lead.

Bears 16, Commanders 10

3rd Quarter - Commanders cut into the Bears' lead

The Commanders get on the board out of halftime with a 53-yard field goal by Matt Gay.

Bears 13, Commanders 10

3rd Quarter - Sewell is out

The Bears will be without Noah Sewell after he took a hit from Jonathan Ford.

D'Marco Jackson takes his place.

HALFTIME | Bears 13, Commanders 7

Key Stats:

- D'Andre Swift: 7 carries, 54 yards, 7.7 yards per carry average

- Ja'Corey Croskey-Merritt: 8 carries, 30 yards

- Jayden Daniels: 10 of 11 passing, 74 yards, 1 TD and 1 INT

- Bears defense: INT, fumble recovery, two tackles for loss, 1 sack

- Bears offense: 85 total rush yards, 6.1 yards per carry average.

2nd Quarter - Special teams!

The Commanders tried to add a field goal before halftime, but we have a...

*DOINK*

The Bears have a chance to add points of their own with a one-minute drill.

2nd Quarter - Commanders driving

At the two-minute warning, the Commanders have the ball at the Bears' 35-yard line. The defense could use another turnover, especially after the offense turned the ball over on downs.

2nd Quarter - Commanders punch back

The Commanders respond.

Jayden Daniels hits Chris Moore for a TD over Kyler Gordon.

Bears 13, Commanders 7

2nd Quarter - Bears go up two scores

The Bears punch it in.

Caleb Williams scores on a QB sweep to the right side and the Bears cash in on the turnover.

End of the first quarter | Bears 6, Commanders 0

The Bears have first and goal to start the second quarter after Montez Sweat forced Ja'Corey Croskey-Merritt to fumble.

1st Quarter - Moody is 2 for 2

Jake Moody is 2 for 2!

Offensive pass interference stalls the Bears' drive, but they cash in on Brisker's interception with a second Moody field goal. This time, it was a 48-yard field goal.

1st Quarter - Brisker steps up

Jaquan Brisker stops the Commanders cold in their tracks.

He picks off Jayden Daniels to keep points off the board.

1st Quarter - Bears strike first

It didn't take long for Jake Moody to get involved.

The Bears drive into Commanders' territory but stall out at the Washington 29 yard line. Moody gives the Bears the lead with a 47-yard field goal.

Bears 3, Commanders 0

KICKOFF

It's almost that time. The Bears will get the ball to start the game tonight as the Commanders defer to the second half.

PREGAME

Kyler Gordon is ready. He'll make his season debut on Monday.

He'll hope to make a difference as the Bears' run game looks to slow down the potent Commanders' rushing offense.

Jake Moody to kick for the Bears

The Bears will have a new kicker on Monday.

After signing Jake Moody to the practice squad, he was elevated to the active roster on Monday. Cairo Santos, who has been dealing with a quad injury, is inactive. Santos will be handling all of the Bears' kicking tonight, just weeks after he was released by the 49ers.

Full inactives list:

Cairo Santos

Jahdae Walker

Grady Jarrett

Tanoh Kpassagnon

Case Keenum (emergency QB)

Ruben Hyppolite

Luke Newman

Where the Bears' offense stands

