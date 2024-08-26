Chicago Bears waive 8 more players as roster cut deadline approaches

The NFL is entering its final hours as its 53-man roster cut deadline approaches.

The Chicago Bears, moving toward that final 53, waived eight players on Monday afternoon as the roster continues to take shape.

The Bears waived the following players on Monday:

OL Ja’Tyre Carter

OL Jerome Carvin

DL Michael Dwumfour

WR Peter LeBlanc

DL Jaylon Hutchings

WR John Jackson

DB Quindell Johnson

LB Javin White

This sets up a final 24 hours where the Bears need to make their final decisions on a few fringe players.

These fringe players include Velus Jones Jr., Micah Baskerville and Reddy Stewart. Each of those three enjoyed their own successes in the preseason.

Jones is the player the Bears have been giving the most opportunities to keep, as they moved him from wide receiver to running back to try and utilize his skill set and speed. Jones rushed for 111 yards in the Bears' preseason finale, but that came in the second half after Ian Wheeler and Travis Homer got carries ahead of him.

Stewart and Baskerville had a tougher task, which was cracking a roster spot on a defense that has high aspirations and a ton of talent. Stewart had two interceptions, including a pick six, against the Chiefs. Baskerville had a pick six against the Bills earlier in the preseason, too.

Their status will be decided and made public in the next 24 hours.