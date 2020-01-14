Chicago Bears will no longer hold training camp in Bourbonnais, team announces

article

The Chicago Bears announced Tuesday that beginning in 2020, the team will no longer hold its training camp in Bourbonnais and will instead hold the entire camp at Halas Hall, which is its training facility in Lake Forest.

“We will host training camp practices at Halas Hall in 2020, while maintaining a public component to many of the sessions to incorporate our loyal and passionate fans,” Chicago Bears President and CEO Ted Phillips said in a statement. “Olivet Nazarene University continues to be a valued and committed partner, but with the recent investment in our campus expansion and state-of-the-art facilities in Lake Forest, we feel it is important to stay home for training camp. We would like to thank Olivet Nazarene University, including President John Bowling, and the Bourbonnais community for their 18 years of partnership and hospitality.”

Additional details regarding the 2020 training camp schedule and free public tickets will be announced in the spring.

The Bears ended their 2019 season at 8-8 after going 12-4 and making a playoff appearance in 2018, before being eliminated by the Philadelphia Eagles.