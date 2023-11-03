Young cancer survivor receives VIP treatment from the Bears

A young Chicago Bears fan is getting the VIP treatment next week!

Eleven-year-old Ava Perakis is a survivor after being diagnosed with leukemia when she was just two years old. She endured two-and-a-half years of chemotherapy and spent months at a time in the hospital. But, her family says she fought every day.

In partnership with Advocate Children's Hospital, the Bears surprised the family with a limo ride to Halas Hall. She got a personalized jersey, got to sit in on practice and met her favorite players: Justin Fields and DJ Moore.

In addition, Ava will be the bear's VIP at Soldier Field next Thursday night. She, her parents and two sisters will be on the field before kickoff and have their own suite for the game.

Ava still faces some side effects, but her parents say cheering for the Bears has helped get her through some of her toughest struggles.

A young cancer survivor from North Carolina will also be at Soldier Field next Thursday to cheer on the visitors.