Expand / Collapse search

Chicago Blackhawks agree to 2-year contract with former Notre Dame forward Landon Slaggert

By The Associated Press
Published 
Blackhawks
Associated Press
article

SOUTH BEND, IN - FEBRUARY 2: Landon Slaggert #19 of Notre Dame during a game between Michigan State University and University of Notre Dame at Compton Family Ice Arena on February 2, 2024 in South Bend, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Miller/ISI Photos/Ge

Expand

CHICAGO (AP) - The Chicago Blackhawks have agreed to a two-year contract with forward Landon Slaggert.

Chicago announced the move before Sunday night's game against Arizona. The entry-level deal runs through the 2024-25 season with a $912,500 salary cap hit.

The 21-year-old Slaggert had 20 goals and 11 assists in 36 games for Notre Dame this season. The South Bend, Indiana, native had 47 goals and 45 assists in 136 games with the Fighting Irish.

Notre Dame concluded its season with a 4-3 loss to Michigan on Saturday night.

Slaggert was selected by the Blackhawks in the third round of the 2020 NHL draft.
 