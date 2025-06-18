Chicago Blackhawks agree to a multi-year deal with Ryan Donato after his career year

The Chicago Blackhawks have locked up one of their best-performing players from the 2024-2025 season on a four-year contract, the team announced Wednesday.

Ryan Donato, who had career highs all across the board for the Blackhawks last season, will now be a fixture in the team's future.

What we know:

Donato had a career year, and he was about to get paid for it. If it wasn't the Blackhawks, then it was going to be someone else.

The Blackhawks took care of that Wednesday afternoon when they announced they had agreed to terms with Donato. The two sides agreed on a four-year contract with a $4 million salary cap hit.

Donato skated in 80 games for the Blackhawks last season and posted career-highs in nearly every statistic.

He scored 31 goals, dished 31 assists, recorded 62 points, scored five power-play goals and had three game-winning goals. His 31 goals also led the Blackhawks in the 2024-2025 season, while his 62 points ranked second on the team.

Donato registered a single-game career-high four points with two goals and two assists in February during a game vs. Nashville. In scoring his four-point game, Donato scored his 200th career NHL point.

Originally a second-round pick by the Boston Bruins in the 2014 NHL Draft, Donato played for the Bruins, Minnesota Wild, San Jose Sharks and Seattle Kraken before signing with the Blackhawks in 2023. In 2025, he became one of the best-performing players on a team that needs more players like him.

What they're saying:

"Ryan brings energy and competes hard every game which has been a huge asset to our team over the last two seasons" Blackhawks General Manager Kyle Davidson said in a statement. "He’s been a crucial part of our offense, and we’re excited for Ryan to continue to make a difference in our lineup for the next four years."

What's next:

The 2025 NHL Draft is about a week away. The Blackhawks, who have now re-signed Donato and hired Jeff Blashill in the same offseason, can now turn their focus on the draft.

Chicago has the No. 3 overall and No. 26 overall picks on the first night of the NHL Draft on June 27.