Chicago Blackhawks agree to one-year, $1 million contract with Carl Soderberg
CHICAGO - The Chicago Blackhawks and free-agent center Carl Soderberg have agreed to a $1 million, one-year contract.
The move bolsters Chicago's forward depth after it lost Kirby Dach and Alex Nylander to injuries.
The 35-year-old Soderberg had 17 goals and 18 assists in 70 games for Arizona last season.
Soderberg also appeared in nine postseason games, collecting a goal and an assist.
Soderberg has 103 goals and 177 assists in 552 regular-season games with the Bruins, Avalanche and Coyotes.