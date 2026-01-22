Chicago-area schools announce closures, shifts to E-learning due to extreme cold

The Brief An extreme cold snap prompted multiple Chicago-area schools to close or shift to e-learning on Friday. Wind chills are expected to plunge to as low as -35 as temperatures fall well below zero.



An extreme cold snap has led to multiple Chicago-area schools closing on Friday.

Temperatures will begin dropping in the city on Thursday night, with lows around -5 to -10. On Friday, an extreme cold watch was in effect from 3 a.m. until noon, with wind chills dropping to -30 to -35.

The high temperature for Friday will be around zero with mostly sunny skies. On Friday night, temperatures will dip back to -5 to -10 degrees.

Chicago-area school closures Friday

The following schools and districts have canceled classes or shifted to E-learning for Friday.

