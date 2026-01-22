Expand / Collapse search
Extreme Cold Warning
from FRI 12:00 AM CST until FRI 1:00 PM CST, Kenosha County
6
Extreme Cold Warning
from FRI 3:00 AM CST until FRI 12:00 PM CST, Southern Cook County, Kankakee County, Northern Will County, McHenry County, Eastern Will County, DuPage County, Kendall County, DeKalb County, Grundy County, Southern Will County, Kane County, Lake County, La Salle County, Central Cook County, Northern Cook County
Cold Weather Advisory
from FRI 1:00 PM CST until SAT 12:00 PM CST, Kenosha County
Cold Weather Advisory
from FRI 3:00 AM CST until SAT 9:00 AM CST, Porter County, Jasper County, Lake County, Newton County
Cold Weather Advisory
from FRI 12:00 PM CST until SAT 9:00 AM CST, La Salle County, Southern Cook County, DuPage County, Lake County, Eastern Will County, Grundy County, Northern Cook County, Kendall County, Southern Will County, Northern Will County, Kane County, Kankakee County, McHenry County, DeKalb County
Cold Weather Advisory
from FRI 12:00 PM CST until FRI 1:00 PM CST, Central Cook County

Chicago-area schools announce closures, shifts to E-learning due to extreme cold

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published  January 22, 2026 9:00am CST
Winter Weather
FOX 32 Chicago

The Brief

    • An extreme cold snap prompted multiple Chicago-area schools to close or shift to e-learning on Friday.
    • Wind chills are expected to plunge to as low as -35 as temperatures fall well below zero.

CHICAGO - An extreme cold snap has led to multiple Chicago-area schools closing on Friday. 

Temperatures will begin dropping in the city on Thursday night, with lows around -5 to -10. On Friday, an extreme cold watch was in effect from 3 a.m. until noon, with wind chills dropping to -30 to -35.

The high temperature for Friday will be around zero with mostly sunny skies. On Friday night, temperatures will dip back to -5 to -10 degrees. 

Chicago-area school closures Friday

The following schools and districts have canceled classes or shifted to E-learning for Friday. 

Tap here for a list of full school closures.

Winter WeatherWeatherNewsSevere Weather