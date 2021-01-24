Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
from MON 4:00 PM CST until TUE 5:00 PM CST, Central Cook County, DuPage County, Lake County, Northern Cook County, Northern Will County, Southern Cook County, Southern Will County
Winter Storm Warning
from MON 1:00 PM CST until TUE 12:00 PM CST, DeKalb County, Grundy County, Kane County, Kendall County, La Salle County
Winter Storm Warning
from MON 4:00 PM CST until TUE 12:00 PM CST, McHenry County
Winter Weather Advisory
from MON 4:00 PM CST until TUE 12:00 PM CST, Eastern Will County, La Porte County, Lake County, Porter County
Winter Weather Advisory
from MON 1:00 PM CST until TUE 12:00 PM CST, Kankakee County, Newton County, Jasper County
Lakeshore Flood Advisory
from MON 4:00 PM CST until TUE 12:00 PM CST, Central Cook County, Lake County, Northern Cook County, Lake County
Special Weather Statement
until MON 2:00 AM CST, Kenosha County

Chicago Blackhawks beat Detroit Red Wings 6-2 for second straight win

By Jay Cohen
Published 
Blackhawks
Associated Press

CHICAGO - Pius Suter scored his first three NHL goals, Kevin Lankinen made 25 saves and the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Detroit Red Wings 6-2 for their second straight win.

Connor Murphy and Mattias Janmark each had a goal and an assist as Chicago swept its two-game set with Detroit after beginning the season with four straight losses in Florida.

Phillipp Kurashev also scored, and Patrick Kane had two assists.

Tyler Bertuzzi scored twice for Detroit, and Jonathan Bernier made 29 saves.

The Red Wings lost for the third time in their past four games.

