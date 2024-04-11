Expand / Collapse search

Chicago Blackhawks get healthier, activate Connor Murphy from injured reserve

Blackhawks legend Chris Chelios talks following his jersey retirement ceremony

Chris Chelios' jersey retirement ceremony went a full half-hour long. He thanked plenty, and earned the respect of plenty others. Here's how he reacted during a press conference after the ceremony.

CHICAGO, Ill. - The Chicago Blackhawks got healthier on Thursday.

Chicago reactivated defenseman Connor Murphy from injured reserve after he recovered from a groin strain.

The Blackhawks placed Murphy on injured reserve on Jan. 22.

Murphy has played in games with the Blackhawks this season. He's recorded eight points on two goals and six assists. He currently ranks third on the 'Hawks with 105 blocked shots, even after spending time on injured reserve.

His 106 hits also rank sixth on the club.

