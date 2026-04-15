Chicago Blackhawks ink general manager Kyle Davidson to a multi-year extension

The top decision-maker for the Chicago Blackhawks just received a contract extension to lead the team's front office.

What we know:

Kyle Davidson has been the Blackhawks' general manager since 2022. The team just made sure he'd remain in that position.

Blackhawks Chairman and CEO Danny Wirtz announced on Chicago Sports Network before tonight's game that the team has extended general manager Kyle Davidson.

The team formally announced his extension shortly after.

"We are committing to Kyle to continue the plan he has put in place. We feel confident in that," Wirtz said on CHSN. "Belief that he can continue to build a championship team."

According to ESPN, Davidson's extension is a multi-year extension.

Davidson was the assistant general manager in 2021, and took over as interim general manager shortly after when the team parted ways with Stan Bowman.

In 2022, Davidson became the youngest active general manager in the NHL at 33 years old.

Davidson was thrust into the general manager role after the franchise was navigating the fallout of the NHL's investigation into the organization. The NHL said the Blackhawks mishandled conduct related to allegations of sexual assault by a former assistant coach in 2010.

Davidson has since made a clean break from the old dynasty, trading away Patrick Kane and not re-signing Jonathan Toews. With a complete tear down, Davidson has compiled draft picks that he turned into a group of talented young players.

Under Davidson, the Blackhawks drafted Connor Bedard, Anton Frondell, Frank Nazar, Artyom Levshunov and Sam Rinzel. In a trade, he acquired goaltender Spencer Knight that he extended last offseason.

What they're saying:

"Kyle has done everything expected of him. When he got the job, his first task was to rebuild our prospect pool," Wirtz said on CHSN. "He very systematically and very confidently rebuilt that to where I personally believe we have the best prospect pool in the NHL."

"I am extremely grateful for the support that Danny Wirtz has shown me these last four years," Davidson said in a statement. "His commitment to our shared vision for the future of the Blackhawks has been vital to the success we’ve seen as we’ve worked to build our roster into a team that can compete for years to come. We still have lots of work to do as we strive to bring the Stanley Cup back to Chicago and I’m excited to continue building a team that our fans can be proud of."