Chicago Blackhawks, Nick Lardis announce they agree to terms on 3-year contract

The Chicago Blackhawks have agreed to terms with a 2023 third-round pick that'll bring offense to the 'Hawks roster.

Nick Lardis and the Blackhawks agreed to a three-year, entry-level contract that expires after the 2026-27 season, the team announced Wednesday.

The three-year deal comes with a $896,667 salary cap hit.

Lardis is currently with the Brantford Bulldogs in the Ontario Hockey League. He's appeared in 37 regular-season games during the 2023-24 campaign, accumulating 50 points on 29 goals and 21 assists. Lardis had skated in three postseason games with the Bulldogs so far during the 2024 OHL Playoffs. In the postseason, Lardis is first on the team with two goals and four points.

Lardis has played in 169 career OHL regular-season games. Lardis has played with the Bulldogs this past season, but played for Peterborough Petes from 2021 to 2023. In those 169 games, he's scored 84 goals and recorded 68 assists. Last season, in the 2022-23 campaign, Lardis recorded career highs with 69 games played, 37 goals, 28 assists and 65 points.

The Oakville, Ontario, native was originally drafted by the Blackhawks with the 67th overall pick in the third round of the 2023 NHL Draft.