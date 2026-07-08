Chicago Blackhawks star Connor Bedard to miss first month of NHL season after surgery

The Chicago Blackhawks gave an official update on star Connor Bedard after he suffered an apparent injury during a training session last week.

It's not good news, as he'll most likely miss the first month of the upcoming NHL season.

What we know:

The Blackhawks announced Wednesday that Bedard underwent surgery on his left shoulder. He'll make a recovery in about four months.

"This morning, forward Connor Bedard underwent successful surgery to repair his left shoulder," Chicago Blackhawks team physician Dr. Michael Terry said in a statement. "We expect him to make a full recovery in an approximate timeline of four months."

In a video from the training session, Bedard was working along the boards behind the goal. He looked to have slipped and landed on his left shoulder. There was no apparent contact from any of the other players on the ice at the time.

In the video, Bedard left the ice in visible discomfort.

According to The Athletic, the Blackhawks said the earliest they would have an official word on Bedard's injury would be Monday, July 6.

What we don't know:

In about two months, the Blackhawks will begin training camp. It's unlikely that Bedard will be prepared to participate in camp with his four-month recovery timeline.

This year, the NHL season will start earlier with more games on the schedule, too. Bedard's timeline will have him fully recovered in November if there are no setbacks.

The 2026-2027 NHL season is set to begin in September, with 84 games to come. Bedard will most likely miss the first month of the regular season.

Bedard and the Blackhawks have also been in negotiations with him over a new contract. It remains to be seen how this will impact negotiations, if at all.

The backstory:

Bedard's NHL career has been marred by injuries in his first two seasons in the league.

In his rookie season, Bedard suffered a fractured jaw during a game against the New Jersey Devils on January 5, 2024. Bedard took a hit from Devils defenseman Brendan Smith, and missed 14 games. He still won the Calder Cup as the NHL's Rookie of the Year.

Bedard suffered a shoulder injury during the 2025-2026 season to his right shoulder as he was taking a faceoff during a game on Dec. 12 against St. Louis. Blues center Brayden Schenn knocked him to the ice in the final seconds, and Bedard left the ice in visible pain.

He missed nearly four weeks with that right shoulder injury. Before that injury, Bedard was showing steady improvements in his game as he recorded 44 points in 31 games.