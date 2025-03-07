Blackhawks trade Mrazek, Smith to Red Wings for Veleno

The Brief The Chicago Blackhawks have acquired forward Joe Veleno from the Detroit Red Wings. In exchange, Chicago sent goaltender Petr Mrazek and forward Craig Smith to Detroit. Veleno has recorded 10 points in 56 games this season and brings a physical presence to the Blackhawks.



The Chicago Blackhawks announced Friday that they have acquired forward Joe Veleno from the Detroit Red Wings in exchange for goaltender Petr Mrazek and forward Craig Smith.

What we know:

Veleno, 25, has recorded five goals and five assists in 56 games this season. He ranked third among Detroit forwards with 93 hits and has 32 blocked shots. The 6-foot-1, 201-pound Montreal native has played all 288 of his NHL games with the Red Wings, tallying 74 career points.

Drafted 30th overall by Detroit in 2018, Veleno has also represented Canada internationally, winning gold at the 2023 IIHF World Championship and the 2020 World Junior Championship.

What Chicago is giving up

Mrazek, 33, has been Chicago’s primary goaltender this season, posting a 10-19-2 record with a .890 save percentage. The veteran netminder played 128 games with the Blackhawks since joining the team in 2022.

Smith, 35, was in his first season with Chicago, contributing nine goals and seven assists in 40 games. The Madison, Wisconsin native has played 968 career NHL games with five teams.

What's next:

The move adds a young, physical forward to Chicago’s lineup as the team continues its rebuild. The Blackhawks will likely look to Veleno for defensive responsibility and depth scoring.