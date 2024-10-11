Chicago Bulls announce 'Derrick Rose Night' to honor retired former MVP & star

The Chicago Bulls have set aside a day in their 2024-2025 schedule to pay homage to their former MVP and hometown hero.

The Bulls announced on social media they're hosting a "Derrick Rose Night" On Jan. 4, 2025.

"Join us to celebrate one of our own," the Bulls wrote on social media.

Rose retired on Sept. 26 after a 15-season career where he was named the youngest MVP in NBA history after the 2010-2011 season.

Rose, who grew up in Chicago and attended Simeon High School, was one of the best basketball players to ever come out of Chicago. He earned nicknames such as "D-Rose," "The Windy City Assassin," as Stacey King coined, or simply "Pooh."

The Bulls have yet to share other details on the celebrations for Jan. 4, 2025.