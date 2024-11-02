Chicago Bulls assign rookie forward Matas Buzelis to the G-League

The Chicago Bulls have sent their first-round pick down to the G-League.

The team announced it has assigned Matas Buzelis, the 11th overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, to the Windy City Bulls on Saturday

Buzelis has played an average of 5.6 minutes per game in five games played so far in the 2024-2025 season.

He did not play in Friday's loss to the Brooklyn Nets.

In those five games, Buzelis has averaged one point, 0.6 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game on 18.2 percent shooting.

With the Windy City Bulls, Buzelis should have more opportunities to log more playing time and get used to the speed of the game at the professional level.