Chicago Bulls fire executive VP Artūras Karnišovas, GM Marc Eversley

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The Brief The Chicago Bulls have fired executive VP Arturas Karnišovas and GM Marc Eversley after a disappointing season. Team leadership cited a need for a new direction following a 29-49 record and roster changes. The organization says it is focused on rebuilding and delivering better results for fans.



The Chicago Bulls fired executive vice president Arturas Karnišovas and general manager Marc Eversley on Monday, ending a six-year run that produced just one playoff appearance.

What we know:

Chicago was 224-254 during their tenure and the Bulls are missing the playoffs for the fourth straight year.

Bulls president and CEO Michael Reinsdorf announced the decision on Monday afternoon.

"Arturas and Marc have led with a deep commitment to the Chicago Bulls," Reinsdorf said in a statement. "These decisions are never easy, especially when they involve people we respect both personally and professionally. We are grateful for their dedication and the work they've put in over the past six years. At the same time, we have not had the success our fans deserve, and it's my responsibility to go in a new direction. This move is about positioning our team for sustained success moving ahead."

The Bulls are at the end of a disappointing season, posting a 29-49 record that saw them trade away a chunk of their most recognizable players, including Coby White and Ayo Dosunmu.

The Bulls were officially eliminated from playoff contention on March 27.

Reinsdorf added that he understands fans' frustration and said it "will take time" to right the franchise.

"We are committed to taking the necessary steps to move the Bulls forward in a way that makes our fans proud," Reinsdorf said.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.