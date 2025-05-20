Chicago Bulls forward Matas Buzelis earns NBA All-Rookie honors

Chicago Bulls forward Matas Buzelis is officially one of the best rookies to play in the 2024-2025 NBA season.

The league announced its all-rookie honors Tuesday, and Buzelis made the cut.

What we know:

Buzelis was named to the 2024-25 NBA All-Rookie Second Team on Tuesday, becoming the 26th Bulls player ever to receive All-Rookie honors.

This is the most by any NBA franchise, according to the Bulls.

The Hinsdale native averaged 8.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.0 assists and a team-high 0.9 blocks in 18.9 minutes during his rookie season. He also tied for the team lead with 80 games played, starting 31 of those contests.

Buzelis led all rookie forwards with 75 blocks, and finished fifth among all rookies with 688 points scored. Those 688 points were also the fourth-most points scored by a first-year forward.

Buzelis was selected with the 11th overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft by the Bulls from the G-League Ignite.

The backstory:

Buzelis had a bumpy start to his NBA career, splitting time between the NBA and the G-League.

Once he found his spot on the roster, he earned every bit of his NBA All-Rookie honors.

Buzelis became the third rookie in Bulls history to tally at least 28 points, nine rebounds and six assists in a game during a game against the Dallas Mavericks. The other two rookies were Charles Oakley and Michael Jordan.

During a game against the Miami Heat on Feb. 4, Buzelis also went 10-of-10 from the field and scored 24 points. He became the first Bulls rookie and sixth NBA rookie ever to make 10 or more field goals in a single game without a single miss.