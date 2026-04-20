Chicago Bulls get approval to interview candidates for basketball front office roles | Report

The Chicago Bulls are getting closer to making one of the biggest decisions of the decade.

According to ESPN, the Bulls have identified the potential names they want to interview for their primary basketball decision-maker role in the team's front office.

What they're saying:

ESPN is reporting the Bulls have a list of six names they're going to speak with for the vacancy at the top of their front office and basketball decision-making role.

According to Shams Charania, the Bulls have gotten approval to interview the following names for their primary basketball decision-maker role in the team's front office:

Minnesota Timberwolves general manager Matt Lloyd

Detroit Pistons Senior Vice President of Basketball Operations Dennis Lindsey

Atlanta Hawks Senior Vice President of Basketball Operations Bryson Graham

Cleveland Cavaliers general manager Mike Gansey

San Antonio Spurs assistant general manager Dave Telep

Co-head of CAA's basketball division Austin Brown

Charania reported the Bulls will begin interviews this week and the timeline is to have its primary decision-maker in place in mid-May, either just before or just after the mid-May draft combine.

The most notable name is Lloyd, who spent 17 years in Chicago in various roles from scouting, to media relations and basketball operations before taking the assistant general manager job in Orlando.

Brown is one name that's currently not with an NBA team. However, agents have made successful jumps from player representation to front office roles in recent years. Lakers' president of basketball operations and general manager Rob Pelinka and New York Knicks' president Leon Rose have made that same jump and have built playoff teams.

What's next:

With the list of potential names to be their primary decision maker public, the Bulls still need to make a decision on whether to retain Billy Donovan as the team's head coach.

The Bulls have been adamant about keeping Donovan in place.

"If Billy wants to be our coach and someone's not interested in that, then they're probably not the right candidate for us," Bulls Chairman and President Michael Reinsdorf said after the team cleaned house in its front office.

It remains to be seen if the incoming front office leader will retain Donovan or if Donovan wants to remain a part of a rebuilding team. Whatever the decision is will be the next decision for the Bulls.