Chicago Bulls coach Billy Donovan has entered the NBA's health and safety protocols, according to ESPN.

The head coach becomes the fourth in the NBA to enter into COVID-19 protocols, joining the Lakers' Frank Vogel, Indiana's Rick Carlisle and Sacamento's Alvin Gentry, ESPN reports.

Bulls assistant Chris Fleming is reported to fill in for Donovan while he's away.

