Roster moves: Chicago Bulls sign forward Henri Drell, release forward Justin Lewis

The Chicago Bulls have made changes to their roster, signing forward Henri Drell to a two-way contract and releasing forward Justin Lewis.

The team announced the moves Saturday, stating that Drell signed the contract on March 6, 2023. He's played with the Windy City Bulls since the 2021-22 season.

Drell has averaged 12.4 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.0 steals in just under 30 minutes over the span of 11 games, the team said in a news release.

He's a native of Tallinn, Estonia, and has also played basketball overseas in Estonia, Germany, Italy and France.

Drell took part in the 2023 NBA Summer League and played in two 2023 preseason games for Chicago, the team said.

When he's on the court, Drell will wear the No. 77 jersey for the Bulls.