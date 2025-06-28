Chicago Bulls trade Lonzo Ball to an Eastern Conference contender | Reports

The Chicago Bulls' roster continues its overhaul as the team is moving a veteran guard.

Lonzo Ball, the veteran defensive presence and heartwarming comeback story, has been traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers, according to reports.

What we know:

The Bulls are sending Ball to the Cavs and will get guard Isaac Okoro in return, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.

Okoro, like Josh Giddey last year when the Bulls acquired him from the Thunder, was a former first-round pick by Cleveland who eventually fell out of the rotation.

Okoro does make the Bulls' guard rotation younger – he's 24 years old – and averaged 6.1 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists last season. He did shoot 37 percent from 3-point range, which was second to last year's 39 percent as the best 3-point shooting mark of his career.

In acquiring Okoro, the Bulls are getting a younger guard who the team hopes can be a rotational piece with a new change of scenery.

The other side:

In trading Ball, however, the Bulls lose one of their biggest and most respected locker room voices.

Ball made his return to the NBA last season after undergoing a meniscus and cartilage transplant in his left knee in March 2023. This followed after he had several procedures to fix an injury he suffered during the 2021-22 season.

He returned to play the preseason against the Timberwolves, but was sidelined again in March 2025 because of a right wrist sprain. He played in 35 games this season but signed a two-year, $20 million extension this year.

Big picture view:

This trade is starting to make it clear how the Bulls are targeting 2026 as a year to take a significant step forward.

Okoro comes to the Bulls on a contract that will cost $11 million next season and goes through the 2026-27 season.

"Over the next 18 months – through the draft tonight, free agency and with financial flexibility coming in 2026 – we believe we are setting ourselves up to take meaningful steps forward," Bulls general manager Marc Eversley said on Wednesday.

What this means for the 2025-2026 season remains to be seen, as the Bulls are likely to re-sign Giddey and continue the development of Matas Buzelis. The franchise, however, refuses to commit to a full rebuild, even with ownership giving the front office contract extensions that show faith in their decision-making.

"Building something great, making it last, it takes a long time," Eversley said Thursday. "It takes planning, patience and doing the hard work without taking shortcuts."