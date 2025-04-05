Chicago Cubs ace Shota Imanaga revels in adding the roar of Wrigley Field to 2025 hot start

If Shota Imanaga had it his way, he'd find a way to pocket the Wrigley Field crowd with him everywhere he goes.

In a pristine and perfect world, it would be the first thing the Chicago Cubs ace heard every morning.

"I wanted to turn that into my alarm, that way I can get up right away," Imanaga said through an interpreter on Friday. "I feel like if I did that, I would show up to the field late because I'm going to continue to listen to the crowd."

Imanaga deserves credit, though.

The only way a player comes to appreciate the roar of the crowd is by stoking that excitement themselves. Imanaga did that to start his rookie season in 2024, and he's doing it again in 2025.

Imanaga pitched a career-high 7.1 innings against San Diego on Friday. He allowed one run on four hits and is now 2-0 so far in 2025 with a 0.98 ERA in three starts.

That's a continuation of what was a stellar rookie season. The Japanese left-hander had an 8-2 record with a 2.61 ERA in 17 starts at Wrigley Field last year, giving the Friendly Confines plenty to cheer about.

As the Cubs faithful comes alive, Imanaga 1just gets even better.

"Listening to the roar of the crowd, it really gives me almost like another layer of armor, another layer of protection that I can feel," Imanaga said. "I'm very appreciative."

Cubs fans are also appreciative of having an ace who seemingly keeps getting better.

Manager Craig Counsell noted that Imanaga just continuously delivers. He's reached a level of consistency that wows the clubhouse.

"He's making pitches, that's what it's about," Counsell said. "He makes a pitch, then he makes another pitch. He makes another pitch and he just doesn't make mistakes."

Imanaga isn't infallible. The Padres tagged him for a solo homer from Martín Maldonado in the third inning. After that, the 31-year-old settled in and kept delivering.

A San Diego team that came into Wrigley Field at 7-0 on the season and averaging 5.1 runs per game totaled one run and suffered its first loss of the season.

"All three starts have been awesome," Counsell said. "Again, just growing quality pitches after quality pitch and that makes it tough on the other team."

CHICAGO, IL - APRIL 04: Shota Imanaga #18 of the Chicago Cubs walks off the field after a pitching change in the eighth inning during the game between the San Diego Padres and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on Friday, April 4, 2025 in Chicago, Ill Expand

Counsell noted there's a residual effect from a quality start like what Imanaga had Friday for the bullpen, which came in and held off the Padres to preserve the 3-1 win.

That effect goes beyond the relievers. Pete Crow-Armstrong made a running grab in center that took away an extra-base hit. Imanaga gave Crow-Armstrong his props after the catch, but Crow-Armstrong didn't want thanks.

He just wanted to make a play for his ace.

"Shota's arguably the most gracious, respectful person I've ever come across," Crow-Armstrong said. "He always makes sure to thank us, but I don't know if that's completely necessary."

"I love getting acknowledgment from him, but I love making plays for him even more."

Imanaga has his teammates and Cubs fans reveling in his success. That success could get even better in 2025, because Imanaga knows he has to keep improving to keep up with the majors. Imanaga threw more splitters and sweepers on Friday as he continues to add pitches to his arsenal.

More success would also mean bringing Wrigley Field to its feet consistently in 2025.

"This is the major leagues; very high level," Imanaga said. "It's not somewhere where you can do the same thing as the previous year."