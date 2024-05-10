Chicago Cubs activate Seiya Suzuki, place Dansby Swanson on IL

The Chicago Cubs will finally get Seiya Suzuki back from injury. However, the team put another starter on the IL in his place.

Suzuki was activated off the 10-day injured list Friday. To make room for Suzuki, the Cubs placed Dansby Swanson on the IL retroactive to May 8 with a right knee sprain.

The Cubs have finally started to get healthy, as Cody Bellinger returned from the IL last week, too.

Suzuki went on the injured list on April 15 with a right oblique strain.

In the 15 games before he went on the IL, Suzuki batted .305 with four doubles, three home runs and 13 RBI. He reached base safely in 13 of those games.

Suzuki played two games in Triple-A Iowa, going 2-for-5 (.400) with a walk and a stolen base.

Now, Swanson goes on the IL. So far in 2024, he's played in 37 games and batting .209. He's hit three doubles, one triple, four home runs and 12 RBI.