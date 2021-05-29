Expand / Collapse search

Chicago Cubs beat Cincinnati Reds 10-2

By Jay Cohen
Published 
Cubs
Associated Press

CHICAGO - Joc Pederson, Ian Happ and Eric Sogard each drove in two runs, and the Chicago Cubs beat the Cincinnati Reds 10-2 for their season-high sixth consecutive victory. 

Rafael Ortega homered and Kris Bryant had a run-scoring single, helping the Cubs improve to 18-7 this month. It's the most wins for the team in May since it went 18-10 in 2016. 

Cincinnati right-hander Luis Castillo pitched.

GETS CHICAGO CUBS NEWS ON THE FOX 32 APP

Jeremiah Paprocki on becoming the Cubs' first Black PA announcer

Jeremiah Paprocki joins Good Day Chicago to talk about debuting as the Chicago Cubs PA announcer and the history he made along the way,

 five-plus innings of four-run ball in his seventh straight loss.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP
 