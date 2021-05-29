Chicago Cubs beat Cincinnati Reds 10-2

Joc Pederson, Ian Happ and Eric Sogard each drove in two runs, and the Chicago Cubs beat the Cincinnati Reds 10-2 for their season-high sixth consecutive victory.

Rafael Ortega homered and Kris Bryant had a run-scoring single, helping the Cubs improve to 18-7 this month. It's the most wins for the team in May since it went 18-10 in 2016.

Cincinnati right-hander Luis Castillo pitched.

GETS CHICAGO CUBS NEWS ON THE FOX 32 APP

five-plus innings of four-run ball in his seventh straight loss.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

