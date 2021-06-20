Expand / Collapse search

Chicago Cubs beat Miami Marlins 2-0 to avoid a three-game sweep

By Andrew Seligman
Cubs
Associated Press

CHICAGO - Alec Mills and three relievers combined on a shutout and the Chicago Cubs bounced back from two lopsided losses to beat the Miami Marlins 2-0 and avoid a three-game sweep. 

The Cubs squeezed out the win after getting outscored 21-3 over the previous two days despite managing just four hits. 

They also extended their season-high streak of three runs or fewer to eight games. 

But Chicago came out on top thanks to a solid start by Mills and a perfect performance by the bullpen. 

Marlins rookie Zach Thompson held the Cubs to one unearned run over four no-hit innings. 

Patrick Wisdom singled leading off the fifth against Ross Detweiler on the 15th pitch and scored on Joc Pederson's single to make it 2-0. 

