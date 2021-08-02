Chicago Cubs Chairman Tom Ricketts calls trades in organization a 'reset'

Chicago Cubs chairman Tom Ricketts admits that "this past week has been extremely hard on everyone."

Ricketts is talking about the trades that ripped up the 2016 World Series team, sending Anthony Rizzo, Kris Bryant and Javy Baez to other teams.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

In an email to season ticket holders on Monday, Ricketts said that, "While we believe the decisions we took were right for our organization, they were nonetheless difficult to make," and that the players are "forever etched in Cubs history and the hearts of our fans."

Advertisement

Ricketts calls the changes a "reset."