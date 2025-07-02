Chicago Cubs claim 2 MLB All-Star Game starters, while Javier Baez makes All-Star history

The Chicago Cubs will have plenty of representation at the MLB All-Star Game later this month in Atlanta.

This includes players currently playing for the Northsiders and former Cubs who have become All-Stars elsewhere.

What we know:

Cubs outfielders Pete Crow-Armstrong and Kyle Tucker will start for the National League, Major League Baseball announced on Wednesday evening.

Crow-Armstrong has found his way to stardom this year in Chicago, as he's batting .265 with 21 home runs and 28 stolen bases. His breakout series against the White Sox helped pummel the Southsiders.

Tucker arrived in Chicago this offseason in a trade with Houston, and he's tied for the team lead with a .290 batting average and has driven in 52 runs. It stung when the Cubs traded first-round pick and third base hopeful Cam Smith to Houston, but Tucker has helped lift the Cubs into the top spot in the NL Central.

This is the first time the Cubs have a fan-elected starting outfielder since Dexter Fowler earned an All-Star start during the Cubs' 2016 World Series-winning season. Crow-Armstrong and Tucker starting together marks the first time a pair of Cubs outfielders earned All-Star Game starts since Alfonso Soriano and Kosuke Fukudome did the same in 2008.

The other side:

In the American League, one of the counterparts to Crow-Armstrong and Tucker in the outfield is a familiar face for Cubs fans.

Former Cubs infielder Javier Baez, known much more affectionately as El Mago, earned an All-Star starting nod, too. Baez will represent the Detroit Tigers in the outfield for the AL.

This makes All-Star Game history, as Baez is the first player to start an All-Star game in the infield and the outfield.