Chicago Cubs clinch postseason berth with Wednesday win over Pittsburgh

For the first time in five years, there will be Chicago Cubs blue in the MLB postseason.

The Cubs beat NL Central rival Pittsburgh 8-4 on Wednesday afternoon, and officially clinched a berth in the 2025 MLB Playoffs.

What we know:

The Cubs came into Wednesday's game with their magic number down to one.

They flipped that number to zero with their offense showing up when they needed it the most.

The Cubs enjoyed two spurts of offense on Wednesday. That manifested in a four-run first inning and a three-run sixth inning that made up for Matthew Boyd's outing where he allowed four runs on seven hits. Porter Hodge and Aaron Civale held in relief, while Taylor Rogers closed the game.

The Cubs led 7-4, and added a run in the eighth as Justin Turner singled home Nico Hoerner for an insurance run.

That capped the win – the Cubs' fourth win in a row – and officially sends the Cubs to the postseason. All the Cubs needed was a win on Wednesday.

What's next:

The Cubs are still in the race for the NL Central, but would need some help to earn the division title.

The Brewers are five games ahead of the Cubs. The Cubs have 10 games remaining in the 2025 season, and could catch Milwaukee. However, the Brewers would need to lose at least five of their remaining games if the Cubs want to catch them.

Still, that would be icing on the cake for the Cubs. They're guaranteed a spot in the playoffs, and would have homefield advantage, too.

The Cubs would take on the Padres in the National League wild card series if the season ended today. That three-game series would be played at Wrigley Field, beginning on Tuesday, Sept. 30.

If the Cubs win that series, they would then take on the Brewers in the National League Division Series. Game 1 of that series would begin on Saturday, October 4 in Milwaukee.

The Cubs' opponents and postseason positions are still to be determined. However, they won't have to worry about being in the playoffs.

The Cubs are officially in.