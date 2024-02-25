Expand / Collapse search

Chicago Cubs, Cody Bellinger reach new $80M contract: reports

By Fox 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Cubs
CHICAGO - The Chicago Cubs and outfielder Cody Bellinger have reportedly agreed on a new contract, according to sources Sunday morning. 

Bellinger and the Cubs have agreed to a three-year deal for $80 million, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan

The Cubs will pay him $30 million this season, $30 million in 2025 and $20 million in 2026. 

The 28-year-old cub will receive opt-outs after the first and second year, sources say. 

Last season, Bellinger hit .307/.356/.525 with 26 home runs. The new deal is reportedly pending a physical. 