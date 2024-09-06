Chicago Cubs legend Anthony Rizzo returns to Wrigley Field: 'This place is special'

As Anthony Rizzo took the drive back to Wrigely Field Friday, he noticed a familiar sight.

The lake was moving a certain way.

"I looked at the lake and saw it was rough," Rizzo, the former Chicago Cubs star first baseman, said before Friday's game. "It means the wind's blowing in."

The winds blowing back in signaled Rizzo's return to Wrigley. It's his first game back at the Friendly Confines after he was traded to New York in 2021.

He'll play a three-game series back at his old home, where he helped deliver the team's first World Series championship in 108 years.

The fans flocked to Wrigley early to get a glimpse of the former star bad former face of the franchise. They lined the bleachers waiting for his batting practice. They lined behind homeplate, pleading for Rizzo to take a moment to create even just one more memory with their former fan favorite.

"This place is special," Rizzo said. "I anticipate it being special."

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - JULY 11: Anthony Rizzo #44 of the Chicago Cubs participates during a summer workout at Wrigley Field on July 11, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Those who deny the romantic side of baseball only need to visit Wrigley this weekend to have their minds changed.

It's only fitting that Rizzo is the last of the last of the Cubs' championship core to return to Wrigley to earn his homage. Javier Baez did it earlier this season, Kyle Schwarber had his moment as did Kris Bryant.

Rizzo might be the last member to return, but he was the first piece of the championship puzzle.

On January 6, 2012, the Cubs acquired Rizzo and right-handed starting pitcher Zach Cates from the San Diego Padres for right-handed starting pitcher Andrew Cashner and outfielder Kyung-Min Na. Rizzo was called up the Cubs on June 26.

Rizzo, wasting no time endearing himself with the fans, became the first Cubs player to have three game-winning RBIs in his first five games.

In his decade with the Cubs, Rizzo played in 1,308 games.

"It's cool to see the ivy again," Rizzo said.

Being back evoked different emotions, for obvious reasons. But, the one outstanding thing Rizzo took in was the drive into Wrigley.

"I just thought about a lot of visiting teams coming here, trying to beat us," Rizzo said. "That was the drive they took everyday."

Rizzo won 755 games as a Cub. Winning was what he'll be remembered for.

His return will be an emotional one, and he gets three days to revel in it all.

"I hope to take in the moment as best I can," Rizzo said.