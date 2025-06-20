Estranged no more, Chicago Cubs legend Sammy Sosa returns triumphantly to Wrigley Field: 'My house"

It's been two decades since Sammy Sosa stepped foot in Wrigley Field.

The ovation he received was triumphant. The joy was palpable, with fans not just in the Friendly Confines, but nationwide, stopping to watch as one of the most iconic Cubs since the turn of the century made his return.

Was he nervous?

"Why would I be nervous?" he said. "This is my house."

Speaking to reporters in the Wrigley Field press box, Sosa talked about his return, the emotions and everything in between.

It is clear now that Sosa is no longer estranged from this organization.

Sosa will be a part of the future of the Cubs organization in the years to come.

What they're saying:

Cubs fans don't have to search their minds for positive memories of Sosa.

He's the only player in MLB history to hit 60 home runs in a season three different times. He had the icon sprint into right field. There was always the hop as he watched his home runs sail into the Chicago skies.

"They have a lot to remember, right?" Sammy said. "The hop, the home run, running through right field, the smile, the opportunity to interact with the fans, and the peace."

Those memories run parallel to the ones fans would like to forget: the corked bat, his alleged connection to the steroid era and his unceremonious exit from the team in 2004 when he asked to get taken out of the lineup and left the ballpark entirely.

Now, his return signifies the heartwarming memories will outweigh any others. The standing ovation he received solidified it.

"I’m just happy to be back," Sosa said. "Especially the standing ovation the fans gave to me, it touched me."

Sosa was asked if he wished the reunion had happened earlier, especially given how he hadn't been a part of any celebration since 2004.

He had no regrets about the timeline, either.

"The time was perfect," Sosa said. "I’m here again, and I worked to be here. The relationship is tremendous."

What's next:

Sosa was asked if he'd make more visits to Wrigley in the future, to which he agreed would happen.

He's not sure what that will look like, but it won't be 21 years before Sosa is seen at Wrigley Field again.

That's a boon for a team that clearly remembers Sosa for the player he was, and not for anything else.

"You can kind of point to places in Wrigley where they went," Cubs manager Craig Counsell said. "Sammy was a true entertainer, and is a true entertainer."

Sosa was a clear entertainer on Friday, as he reveled in the "Sam-my, Sam-my, Sam-my" chants that came well after the standing ovations fans gave him earlier after his video tribute.

He'll have a chance to do more with the team in the future, too.

Sosa didn't say when he would be back and in what capacity, just that he would be eventually. It's too early to plan first pitches and other ceremonious things. What mattered most was that Sosa was able to come back on his own terms and greet the fans how he wanted it to.

That finally happened on Friday. The right emotions gripped one of the best players in Cubs history.

Sammy is finally back home.

"It was an emotional moment for me," Sosa said.