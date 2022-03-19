Chicago Cubs, LHP Drew Smyly agree to 1-year contract

The Chicago Cubs have agreed to a one-year contract with Drew Smyly, adding another experienced pitcher to their staff. Smyly's deal includes a mutual 2023 option.

The 32-year-old Smyly went 11-4 with a 4.48 ERA in 29 games, 23 starts, for the World Series champion Braves last year.

The Cubs also announced one-year deals with infielder Jonathan Villar and left-hander Daniel Norris.

Infielder David Bote was placed on the 60-day injured list for his recovery from left shoulder surgery, and right-hander Tommy Nance was placed on the COVID-19-related IL.

